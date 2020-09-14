Covid-19 causes 1,968 deaths; 419,327 cases

Santo Domingo.- To date there have been 1,968 deaths and some 103,660 people with symptoms and asymptomatic have been diagnosed in the country, with the Covid-19 through laboratory tests, which represents 1% of the Dominican population according to official records.

The total of positive cases has been detected through the 419,327 laboratory samples that have been processed in the Dominican Republic since March 1, of which 315,667 have tested negative for the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 568 new positives for the virus were reported through laboratory tests. However, a large part of those affected have mild symptoms of the virus or no symptoms so diagnostic tests are not performed and others did not have access to them due to the difficulties that the country dragged for months to respond to the demand.