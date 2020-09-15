First Lady of the Dominican Republic favors easing the curfew

The First Lady of the Republic, Raquel Arbaje de Abinader, agrees that the curfew should be made more flexible, thus joining the public’s demand to extend their hours so that people can return home at the end of their shifts.

As a citizen who suffered from COVID-19, Arbaje pointed out that “we can make the hours more flexible to two more,” but warned that removing it suddenly would cause a “sure resurgence.” President Luis Abinader’s wife wrote on Twitter:

«I write as a citizen that has suffered from co. For many, it can be asymptomatic, but when you see the white dots in the lungs, you feel a feeling of unease. I understand we can make the hours more flexible extending the curfew by two more. Pulling it off would almost certainly cause a bounce.”

The current curfew schedule for 15 provinces is from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. This applies to Santo Domingo, National District, Santiago, San Cristóbal, La Vega, Puerto Plata, Duarte, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, San Juan de la Maguana, La Altagracia, Azua, Monsignor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez and María Trinidad Sánchez .

For 13 other provinces the hours are from 8:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning every day. Such is the case of Espaillat, Peravia, Barahona, Monte Plata, Valverde, Hermanas Mirabal, Montecristi, Samaná, Bahoruco, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Dajabón and Santiago Rodríguez.

This is how she responded to a survey on a radio program hosted by Karina Larrauri and Sergio Carlo.