Minister of Health: We have 400 doctors ready to be included in the fight against Covid-19 in Dominican Republic

The highest health authority in the country added that they will have an “adequate” salary for the work they will perform

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Public Health, Plutarco Arias, reported that there are a total of 400 doctors prepared to enter the system and hospitals and fight against the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

“There are 400 doctors who are already ready, prepared who took their course with internists and intensivists and from there we are going to recruit them to work in the different provinces where they are from to make things easier for them. They will have to work clearly on duty and with Covid-19 in the community where they are,” said Arias during a press conference held today.

The health authority added that they will have an “adequate” salary for the work they will do.

The Minister of Health explained that some 1,400 doctors registered to participate in the program, through the website of the ministry or the National Health Service (SNS). Arias clarified that this will be a quarterly renewal process.

“We will renew it every four months because the national residency exam is already in February, and the ones we have now are leaving, then we would run out of those. That is why we will be renewing it every four months,” added Arias.