Dominican coronavirus deaths top 2,000

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic surpassed 2,000 deaths from coronavirus this Wednesday, after 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours nationwide as total deaths reached 2,009

In the same period, 718 new positives were also registered, increasing to 105,521 cases of confirmed infections.

According to the Public Health report Wednesday, September 16, 3,921 PRC tests were processed yesterday to detect the virus and 1,283 subsequent samples.

Active cases total 24,621 and recovered patients increased to 78,891.