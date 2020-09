Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Thur. reported 615 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 5,670 samples were processed.

It said there are currently 24,751 active cases.

Of the total number of beds available for COVID-19, 26% are currently occupied, while of the intensive care units (ICU) 40% are occupied and 28% of the ventilators.