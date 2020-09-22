The curfew would be changed to start at 9 p.m.

Santo Domingo. Through the Ministry of Public Health, the Government announced today a change in the curfew schedule.

In effect, the new schedule that will govern the measure from next Monday will be as follows: Monday through Friday will start at 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and on weekends from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the morning.

The decision to reduce the curfew hours was made by consensus with the presidency of the Dominican Republic.

Health Minister Plutarco Arias said that this change is due to the favorable results of the pandemic’s behavior, whose incidence remains in a downward trend, evidenced in the positivity of the tests that fell from 34% to a 17% daily average.

The official indicated that he needs the population’s support to comply with the restrictive measures due to the progress made in the migration of the impact of Covid-19.

The head of Health said that the schedule’s flexibilization would be effective from the end of the current emergency state that ends next Sunday.

He added that everything is contingent upon society’s behavior, which, if it is negative, they will resume the previous schedule.