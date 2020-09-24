Two deaths from Covid-19 and 385 new cases in the last 24 hours in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Ministry of Public Health reported today two deaths from coronavirus, for a cumulative of 2,076, and 385 new cases, increasing the total to 110,122.

To date, 458,581 samples have been processed, of which 4,019 were completed in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin 189, some 84,018 people have recovered from the virus, while 24,028 remain with the active virus, and laboratory tests have ruled out 348,459 suspected cases.

The positivity in the last four weeks is 17.10%, and the fatality rate stands at 1.89%.

The occupancy of beds in intensive care for Covid-19 is 38% (213 out of 560).