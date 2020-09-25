COVID: 11 more deaths total 2,087

Santo Domingo.- Active cases of coronavirus fell below 24 on Friday, the lowest figure since July 15, when 23,283 cases were reported, with 11 deaths, totaling 2,087.

According to the epidemiological report in the Dominican Republic there are 23,900 active cases.

While the accumulated infections amount to 110,597, after 475 new positives were registered in the last 24 hours, a period in which 3,706 PCR tests were carried out to detect the virus and 1,237 follow-up tests on infected patients.