Dominican youngsters fail to avoid crowds: study

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health (MSP), the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) announced the social campaign “The Highest Price: COVID-19 is real, it spreads and kills” for the prevention of coronavirus, due to the increasing number of people who have contracted the disease in the country.

Although there have been many recommendations, a part of the Dominican population, especially young people, still do not incorporate effective actions to prevent contagion, as confirmed by a marketing survey carried out for Unicef ​​at the beginning of August.

It found that 25% of the people mention the “disinfection of surfaces or objects” as one of the security measures for the prevention of coronavirus or COVID-19 that they carry out, while only 14% refer to “avoid crowds” as one of their incorporated practices to avoid contagions.

The information was offered by the representative of Unicef, Rosa Elcarte.