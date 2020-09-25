UPDATE: COVID-19 did not claim lives in the last 24 hours; 475 new infections are reported

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday, 11 deaths reported by hospital centers. However, none of the casualties was registered in the last 24 hours, raising 2,087 deaths from this disease. The fatality rate is 1.89.

The entity indicated that there are 475 additional new infections. This figure amounts to 110,597 people infected to date.

The daily bulletin number 190 reported that the occupancy of beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 24%, beds in intensive care units are at 38% of their capacity, and 29% of the mechanical ventilators available in the country are used, according to the data of the bulletin, slightly better than those of Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 4,943 PCR tests were performed on new patients, for a total of 462,287 since the pandemic began.

The number of citizens who have managed to overcome the virus so far is 84,610, while active cases add up to a total of 23,900. For a daily positivity of 12.82 percent and a positivity of the last four weeks 16. 99 percent.

While those discarded to this day amount to 351,690.

It also reported 402 infected health workers, 252 pregnant women, and 10,156 minors.

