Tomorrow the curfew begins with a new schedule but the decree has not yet been issued

Santo Domingo, DR

Although the Government has not issued any decree to formalize the time change in the curfew that seeks to avoid the massive contagion by Covid-19, citizens are preparing for their tasks in making that measure more flexible.

From tomorrow, the curfew will be from 9:00 at night until 5:00 in the morning and on weekends from 7:00 at night until 5:00 in the morning.

The president of the Valverde section of the Dominican Medical College (CMD), Juan Carlos Santos, considered the Government’s measure to make the curfew more flexible and even more so in Mao and other areas municipalities in that province where Covid-19 it continues to rise and cause deaths.

However, President Luis Abinader justified the curfew schedule’s relaxation, stating that the level of coronavirus contagion in the country has decreased by 14 percent.

“We, due to the statistics in relation to Covid-19, have seen that the contagion has dropped by 14 percent,” said the president.

As an indicator that the prevalence of the virus has dropped, Abinader pointed out that 27% of hospital beds destined for patients with COVID-19 are occupied, 35% of the Intensive Care Units (ICU) 22% of the fans.

Likewise, the head of state said that the decision to relax the restrictions imposed was made in coordination with the Health Cabinet, headed by Vice President Raquel Peña, where the statistics provided were considered.

The Minister of Public Health, Plutarco Arias, said that the downward trend will depend on citizen behavior from now on and that if a recurrence arises, it will “go backward.”

The announcement was made during a joint press conference. The director of the National Health Service (SNS) called for the maintenance of social distancing measures and masks on a mandatory basis.