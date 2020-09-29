Hospital occupancy due to Covid-19 drops to 15% in Dominican Republic

HOME
Last update on September 29, 2020, 4:31 pm
September 29, 2020 | 4:31 pm
Globally, more than 21.9 million people have become ill from Covid-19.
Santo Domingo. – The percentage of hospital beds for Covid-19 in the public network decreased to 15% of the more than 2,600 beds enabled.
The reduction of this index is more than 70 percent compared to July, where the occupation was around 95% at the national level.
Regarding the occupation of Intensive Care Units (ICU) at the national level, 119 admissions were registered, for a 28% occupation.
The alerts of Covid-19 in health centers are the indicators that illuminate the impact of the virus on the health of the Dominican population.
