Hospital occupancy due to Covid-19 drops to 15% in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo. – The percentage of hospital beds for Covid-19 in the public network decreased to 15% of the more than 2,600 beds enabled.

The reduction of this index is more than 70 percent compared to July, where the occupation was around 95% at the national level.

Regarding the occupation of Intensive Care Units (ICU) at the national level, 119 admissions were registered, for a 28% occupation.

The alerts of Covid-19 in health centers are the indicators that illuminate the impact of the virus on the health of the Dominican population.