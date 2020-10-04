Coronavirus: 11 deaths and 576 cases reported in the last hours in Dominican Republic

In the Dominican Republic, confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases rose to 113,926 with 576 new ones, while the deaths amounted to 2,128, with 11 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 198 issued by the Ministry of Public Health Saturday, October 3rd the state processed 488,732 samples and 88,635 people have recovered.

32% of cases are in the Intensive Care Unit, of which 26% are on 113 occupied fans out of 427.

In total, 403 health workers positive for COVID-19, 263 pregnant women, and 10,546 children under 20 years of age have been notified.