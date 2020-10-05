Coronavirus: 574 new cases, 10 more deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry reported on Monday 574 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a single death in that period of time, although another nine deaths were reported that occurred in previous dates.

The previous numbers raise the deaths to 2,144, while the positive cases total 115,054, of which 10,680 are under 20 years of age, 403 health workers and 263 pregnant women.

According to the report 3,814 PCR samples were performed yesterday to detect the virus; 21,968 people remain active with the disease and 90,942 have recovered.