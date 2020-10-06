COVID-19 infections increase in people under 20 years of age in Dominican Republic

In one month the cases of young people under 20 years of age increased by 26%

The number of minors infected with COVID-19 in the country every day is increasing. For this Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Health, through Epidemiological Bulletin # 201, reported that some 10,717 children under 20 years of age have positive coronavirus results.

This indicator is new to the bulletin and was incorporated in the second change made by the country’s health system’s governing body in the report on COVID-19. This sector is within risk groups.

The first bulletin that shows this indicator is # 171, published on September 5. This was a little more than a month ago, and that day 8,462 infected children under 20 years of age were reported.

From September 5 to October 5, cases of COVID-19 in those under 20 years of age increased by 26%, from 8,462 to 10,680. That is to say, in one month, some 2,218 young people were infected.

Until August 28, the bulletin indicated the infected people’s age range, and this was over 28 years old.

Despite the curfew imposed by the government authorities, it is common to see videos on social networks about clandestine parties, where most of the attendees are young and, in some cases, teenagers.