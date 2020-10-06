Read here bulletin # 201 with the most recent figures for COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic

The Ministry of Health, through bulletin number 201 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), reported 317 new cases of coronavirus this Tuesday; the positivity of the last four weeks is located at 13.27 percent, and the daily positivity rate is of 16.85 percent with a downward trend.

In the last 24 hours, 2,450 samples were taken for a total of 498,081 tests processed.

Five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, but no deaths occurred during that period, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 2,149.

The total accumulated cases are 115,371 and active 21,653. Those recovered amounts to 91,569, those discarded are 382,710.

The fatality rate is 1.86 percent, and mortality is 205.68 per million inhabitants.

The occupancy of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) is 33%, with 183 occupied out of 553 available. The availability of COVID-19 beds is 3,418, of which 754 are inhabited, for 22 percent. As for ventilators, 426 are available; only 101 are in use, for 24 percent.

In bulletin 201, those who died from hypertension are 33.55%, from diabetes, 21.59%. Meanwhile, 263 pregnant women have been affected by the coronavirus and 403 health workers and 10,717 children under 20 years of age.

Risk population

The Ministry of Health calls attention to the population with greater risk: hypertensive, diabetic, pregnant, as well as people with other conditions and comorbidity and health personnel, to reinforce hygiene measures, use of a mask and physical distancing, stay in their households as much as possible, to avoid getting sick from the coronavirus.