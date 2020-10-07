Covid-19 cases in Dominican Republic exceed 115,000

There were 317 new cases of Covid yesterday. ARCHIVE

Santo Domingo, DR

The positive cases of coronavirus Covid-19 amounted to 115,371 yesterday with a cumulative of 317 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, as detailed in bulletin number 201 issued by the Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health.

Of those infected, a total of 10,717 under age 20 have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Also, the report of five new deaths brings the total to 2,149 fatalities due to Covid-19. The casualties did not occur in the last 24 hours.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, 2,450 samples were processed to detect those positive for the virus, of which 317 were positive for the disease.

The bulletin specifies that active cases accumulate 21,653, and there have been 91,569 recoveries.

The positivity rate is 16.85 percent, and the fatality rate is 1.86%.

Hospital occupation

The occupancy of beds for patients with Covid-19 until yesterday Tuesday was 754 out of 3,418 available beds.

183 of the 553 beds set up for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were occupied.

On the other hand, of the 426 ventilators, only 101 were used in people confined in hospitals, of which 183 are in Intensive Care Units.

A total of 263 pregnant women have been infected by the virus, while 33.55% of those who died from Covid-19 suffered from hypertension and 21.59% from diabetes.

Record of the week

Last week, 36 deaths and 2,860 new coronavirus infections were registered according to the Ministry of Public Health’s bulletins from Monday, September 28 to last Sunday.

In that period, only five people died from the pandemic, where there were days when the number of new deaths was zero.

According to the daily reports from bulletin # 193 to # 199, in that period, the infections rose from 111,666 on Monday, September 28 to 114,480 in the bulletin issued last Sunday.

First case

The first case registered in the country corresponded to an Italian tourist on March 1st.