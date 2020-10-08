70% of Dominicans believe they will never be infected by or die from coronavirus

WHILE THE HOUSE PARTIES, ROOSTER FIGHTS, AND OTHER GATHERINGS CONTINUE

Santo Domingo DR

According to a survey by the Ministry of Public Health, seventy percent of Dominicans believe that they will not be infected or harmed by the coronavirus. Only 30% fear the pandemic.

Minister Plutarco Arias asked the population not to lower their guard and to fear covid-19 since the possibilities of getting infected and dying are very high.

He said that many asymptomatic young people transmit the virus to others, including older people like parents and grandparents.

Many home parties and chicken fighting coops

Chicken fight houses and house parties cause the virus to spread again, which causes the health system to become overwhelmed as it was in the recent past.

Arias cited the case of a chicken fighting coop where there were more than one hundred people, and 58 were positive. However, he did not specify that it was in the batey La Ceiba in La Altagracia, where there is an outbreak that caused the authorities’ intervention in that province.

The home parties said that there are houses with 20 and 30 vehicles in front of them, and “something is happening there” where there are no distance or control measures.

He urged the population to comply with established rules such as maintaining physical distance and wearing masks.