Coronavirus: 4 more Dominicans die, 724 more infected

Santo Domingo.- While Public Health Minister, Plutarco Arias, calls to be alert to an eventual outbreak of COVID-19, health authorities reported more than 700 new cases of the virus for the second consecutive day.

The country registered 724 new positives Thursday, with which the total number of infections rises to 116,872 and raises the daily positivity to 19.37%.

In addition, Public Health reported 4 deaths related to the disease, for a total 2,163, which places the fatality rate at 1.85%.