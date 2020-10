Santo Domingo.- The National Epidemiology Directorate on Monday reported 366 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and six deaths linked to the disease.

According to the report, the daily positivity of the cases measured yesterday was 13.33%, while the positivity of the last four weeks stood at 13.31%.

While hospital occupancy in the country is at 21%, beds in intensive care units show a drop as much as 30% and ventilators at 21%.