Public Health: zero Covid-19 cases at Dominican airports

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Sun. reported that of 322 tests carried out randomly in the country’s airports, zero cases of positivity to Covid-19 were registered in travelers.

The tests were applied to 6,275 passengers who entered the country last Saturday. In conducting the tests, the distribution was Santo Domingo, 115; in Punta Cana, 133; Santiago, 62; Puerto Plata, 6, and Joaquín Balaguer airport, 6.

These passengers were examined from a total of 58 flights that entered the country, 19 corresponding to Las Américas airport, 14 to Punta Cana, 18 to Santiago, 2 to Puerto Plata, 1 to La Romana, 3 to Joaquín Balaguer and 1 to Catey. of Samaná.