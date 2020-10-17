President Luis Abinader extends the national curfew by 25 days

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader extended the national curfew by 25 days by means of decree 554-20 as of October 18 as one of the preventive measures to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The governmental disposition will be in force from Monday to Friday from 9:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning and on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning.

The head of state also extended, through decree 553-20, as of the same date, 45 more days of the state of emergency that the Dominican Republic is experiencing.

“In their recitals, both decrees explain that due to the epidemiological evolution of COVID-19, the Executive Power declared the national territory in a state of emergency by means of decree 265-20,” states a press release sent by the Presidency of the Republic.

In addition, it ratifies the mandatory use of masks in public places and in private places of public use as an “essential measure” to control the propagation of Covid-19, whose non-compliance “will be sanctioned with the dispositions established by the General Health Law number 42-01”.