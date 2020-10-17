Public Health reports three deaths and 475 new cases of Covid-19

SANTO DOMINGO. – The Ministry of Public Health reported 475 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, of which, only one occurred in the last 24 hours.

In effect, the total number of cases amounts to 120,925, while the accumulated number of deaths is 2,195.

According to bulletin 212, to date 539,053 have been processed, of these 4,657 correspond to this report.

The amount recovered from the virus increased to 97,575, while about 21,155 keep the virus active and 418,128 suspected cases have been ruled out by laboratory tests.

The positivity in the last four weeks is 12.45% and the daily 13.56%. The fatality rate stands at 1.82%.

Hospital occupancy in Intensive Care for Covid-19 is 29% (153 occupied beds out of 521 available), while the general occupancy is 20% (670 occupied out of 3,360).