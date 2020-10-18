Capitaleños, Puerto Plata and Santiago residents, those who most violated the curfew this week

Santo Domingo, DR

More than five thousand people were arrested this week for violating the national curfew, according to the National Police’s data.

Between October 11, 12, 14, and 16, the Police reported 3,932 arrests throughout the country, of which 999 corresponded to the National District, 441 in Santiago, and 338 in Puerto Plata.

However, in other provinces such as La Altagracia, Barahona, San José de Ocoa, San Cristóbal, San Juan, Duarte, Valverde and San Pedro de Macorís, hundreds of arrests were reported for violating the presidential provision.

Through the report of last day 11, the Police reported on the arrest of 1,910 people, of which 183 occurred in Santiago, 101 in Puerto Plata, 71 in San José de Ocoa, 57 in San Cristóbal, 50 in Barahona, 85 in Duarte province, 328 in the National District, 157 in Santo Domingo Este, 56 in the North and 212 in the West.

While in the data released on the arrests on the 12th, the law enforcement institution reported 912 arrests for violating the curfew, of which 239 occurred in the National District.

Meanwhile, 45 people were arrested in La Altagracia, 77 in the Santo Domingo East municipality, and 71 in the west. In comparison, 89 people were arrested in Santiago, 84 in Puerto Plata, and 41 in San Cristóbal.

The report of the arrests on the 13th of this month indicates that a total of 990 people were arrested for violating the curfew, and of that total, 199 occurred in the National District.

The Police reported 51 arrests in Santiago, 87 in Puerto Plata, 52 in Barahona, 35 in Bahoruco, 94 in the Santo Domingo Este municipality and 62 in the west.

Last Friday, the National Police arrested 1,120 people for violating the curfew, of which 233 were in the National District.

While 95 people were arrested in Santo Domingo Este, in the west 81, in San Pedro de Macoris 41, in Santiago 118, in Puerto Plata 66, in Barahona 49 and in Independencia 57.

In the rest of the provinces, arrests for violating the curfew remain below 32 cases. For example, Elías Piña is cited as one person arrested yesterday and in Azua nine.

Remember that the curfew applies on weekdays from 9:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning and on weekends from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning.