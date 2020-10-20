Only one new death from coronavirus; 306 new infections

Santo Domingo.- Only one death from coronavirus and 306 new infections were reported Tuesday by Dominican Republic’s Health Ministry epidemiology bulletin.

To date, total deaths reached 2,204 and virus infections total 121,973, of which 20, 498 are active cases.

“The indicators remain downward, so the daily positivity rate is 13.63% and 12.16% for the last four weeks.”

The same occurs with the hospitalizations with 683 occupied beds, 154 patients in intensive care and 72 on ventilators.