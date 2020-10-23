Six provinces concentrate the largest number of Covid cases

Santo Domingo, DR

Public Health authorities reported a considerable reduction in coronavirus cases and deaths in the last week, with bulletins indicating that the highest concentration of infections is in six provinces.

From Friday 15th to Thursday 22nd October, there were 20 deaths from the pandemic and 2,424 new cases, for a cumulative total of 2,212 deaths and 122,873 infections.

In the analysis of the statistics from bulletins #211 to 217, it is evident that the provinces that have had the highest number of new cases of Covid-19 are the National District with 653; Santo Domingo 542; Santiago 285; Puerto Plata 174; La Vega with 131 and La Altagracia with 153.

These are followed by the provinces of Duarte and San Cristóbal, two districts that, in the first months of the pandemic, were among the most affected both in several cases and deaths, being intervened by the authorities on several occasions.

In Duarte, there were 86 new cases, with an accumulated 3,014 and 116 deaths, and in San Cristóbal, 107 new infections for 4,520 and 115 deaths.

The 20 deaths recorded by Public Health in the last week were three in the National District; five in Santo Domingo; six in Santiago; two in La Vega. While Espaillat, Puerto Plata, San Cristobal, and Monsignor Nouel registered one death each.

Hospitalizations are the least specific line since they only indicate the number of admissions with the percentage, without showing the demarcations to which they correspond.

The last report of Thursday indicates that there were 475 new cases and six deaths, while 680 people are hospitalized, for a 20% occupation of the 3,351 destined for covid-19; 158 are in intensive care for a 30% occupation in ICU, and 75 are with mechanical ventilation, which represents 18% of the 420 ventilators that there are for these cases. The case fatality rate is 1.80%, and the daily positivity is 12.86%.

Risk groups

Four hundred three doctors and other health personnel have been infected with Covid-19; 263 pregnant women and 11,532 children under 20.