President Luis Abinader will sign an agreement for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine

This afternoon the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, will sign an agreement to facilitate the arrival of the vaccine against COVID-19 to the Dominican Republic.

¨We follow through by reaffirming our commitment to the health of the Dominican people. Luis Abinader will sign an agreement to facilitate the arrival of the vaccine against COVID-19 to our Republic Dominicana,¨ the President posted.

The signing of the document will take place at three o’clock in the afternoon in the Caryatids Hall of the National Palace.