The current coronavirus situation in the Dominican Republic.

In the Dominican Republic, confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 126,332 with 419 new cases, while the number of deaths rose to 2,236, with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 225 issued by the Ministry of Public Health, 588,002 samples have been processed in total, and 104,486 people have recovered.

In total, 668 health workers have been notified as positive for COVID-19, 248 pregnant women, and 11,911 children under 20 years of age.