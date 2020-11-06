Covid positivity doubles in November

Santo Domingo, DR

In the first days of November in the Dominican Republic, an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus has been observed and in five days the rate of positivity doubled, from 7.80% to 14.65.

The Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday another 546 cases of coronavirus and three deaths, in its epidemiological bulletin 231, where the positivity stands at 14.65%.

On November 1st, in bulletin 228, the positivity rate was 7.68, since, from 4,404 processed samples, 259 were positive.

On the 2nd, according to bulletin 229, it was maintained with a similar positivity of 7.89%, since from 4,471 samples, 257 were positive.

On day 3, according to bulletin 230, 5,191 samples were processed with 430 new cases, and the positivity increased to 11.71%.

And in the bulletin 231 released yesterday, Thursday, corresponding to November 4th, there was an increase in the samples since 7,006 were processed with 546 new cases and the positivity reached 14.65%

Ten deaths were reported during this period. The report indicates that on Thursday there were 663 beds occupied from the beds for patients with Covid-19.