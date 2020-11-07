This Monday, November 9, the curfew starts at 7:00 pm

Due to the day of the Constitution of the Republic that is celebrated on November 6, Monday is a holiday.

Decree 554-20 issued on October 16 by the Executive Branch establishes that the curfew on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays will begin at 7:00 pm and conclude 5:00 am the next day.

For this reason, this Monday, November 9, a holiday for the celebration of Constitution Day, the curfew starts at 7 at night.

The decision is contained in article 1 of the aforementioned decree. It indicates that the curfew begins at 9:00 in the evening and ends at 5:00 on the morning of the next day from Monday to Friday. In the case of “Saturdays, Sundays and holidays,” the curfew will be executed from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am the next day.

The Ministry of Labor reiterated to the entire business and working community of the country that next Friday, November 6, “Constitution Day,” work will be done. The holiday is changed to Monday, November 9, of the same month.

The working class must return to their daily work on Tuesday, November 10, as established by Law 139-97, considering the application of holidays.

Following the provisions of Dominican legislation, the celebration of this date must be applied in all public and private institutions in the country.