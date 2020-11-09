Abinader says curfew schedule may vary according to the behavior of the COVID-19

As part of the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the schedule established by the authorities for the curfew will continue without variation. However, he said it might change according to the behavior of the pandemic in the nation.

This is what President Luis Abinader established this Sunday when journalists questioned him during his visit to La Vega about the requests that some sectors of the population have been making for several days.

The president assured that thanks to this restriction, the coronavirus is controlled in the country.

“The sensible population must think that it has been solved that way, and we have to continue as we have until nine o’clock at night and on weekends until seven o’clock,” he said.

However, the head of state said that this schedule could change depending on how the disease evolves.

“Of course, everything depends on the opinion of the doctors. The first thing we have to attend to is health,” he said.