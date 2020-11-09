Dominican Republic coronavirus: 2 deaths and 421 positive cases reported in the last hours

In the Dominican Republic, confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus rose to 130,603 with 421 new ones, while the deaths totaled 2,267, with one death occurring and two reported in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 235 issued by the Ministry of Public Health, 625,828 samples have been processed in total and 108,383 people have been recovered.

In total, 613 health workers positive for COVID-19, 267 pregnant women, and 12,359 children under 20 years old have been notified.

