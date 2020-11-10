Covid: 528 new cases, 2 more deaths

Santo Domingo.- On Tuesday, 528 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the country and two deaths, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The report reflects an increase in positivity, standing at 15.23% the daily one and 10.09% that of the last four weeks, because of 4,844 samples processed, 528 were positive.

The indicators also remain high in terms of serious patients and on ventilators, since the bulletin indicates that there are 636 hospitalizations, with 20% on Covid-designated beds