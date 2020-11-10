Crowding and without masks young people fill fun centers in Bani

Bani, DR

The day before yesterday, dozens of young men and women under 30 years of age, defying the torrential rains of hurricane ETA, which has kept this province on green alert for the last 48 hours, and the dangers of Covid-19, crowded local alcoholic beverage centers, where physical distance and masks were conspicuous by their absence.

It has already become practically fashionable, almost uncontrollable by the municipality’s police authorities, for colmadones and drinks to openly sell their alcoholic beverages without respecting the control measures established to prevent the coronavirus’s expansion.

Although many of these businesses pretend to have their doors closed, it is no secret here “that their sales through back doors and windows, handled at discretion, do not stop.” The most recent report from the Ministry of Health announced, in its bulletin # 235 of yesterday, November 9, a record of 1,342 positive cases in the province of Peravia, with 17 new infections and 44 deaths to date.

Likewise, this Ministry reveals a trend to the high in the last two weeks in the positive cases on a national scale, with 130, 603 positive, 421 new cases, and 2,267 deaths. However, these statistics do not seem to worry a part of the youth and the elderly of this banyan city who take to the streets and occupy beehives, drinking, and other establishments of this nature, consuming all types of alcoholic beverages, without fear of the pandemic or respect for control measures.