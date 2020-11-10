Government clarifies curfew schedule will vary when conditions allow

ACCORDING TO THE VARIATION IN THE LEVEL OF CONTAGION OF COVID-19 IN THE COUNTRY

President Luis Abinader said that the curfew schedule could change according to the variation of the Covid-19 infection level in the country.

He explained to the sectors that have questioned a possible variation of the schedule, that the effects of the pandemic are kept under control due to the measures imposed, among them the curfew.

“The sensible population must realize that it has had some meaningful impact and we have to continue as we have until nine o’clock at night and on weekends until seven o’clock,” he stressed.

However, the head of state said that this schedule can change depending on how the disease evolves.

“Of course, everything depends on the opinion of the doctors. The first thing we have to attend to is health,” he said.