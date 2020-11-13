Thirteen curfews have been imposed in the country since March

Santo Domingo, DR

Since the arrival of Covid-19 in the country in early March, Dominicans have had to cope with and live with thirteen curfews, together with the state of emergency, approved to counter the pandemic’s effects.

So far, 131,636 people have been infected in the Dominican Republic; 2,274 lost their lives, and 109,135 have recovered from the disease.

The first curfew was decreed by former President Danilo Medina in the national territory for only 15 days, from March 20 to April 3. The provision was contained in Decree 135-20.

Through the provision, people’s transit and movement were prohibited from 8:00 at night until 6:00 in the morning. Health personnel, people who go to a health center, and journalists were exempt.

April 3-17

The curfew was extended by former President Medina for 15 days from Friday 3 to April 15. But decree 135-20 modified the schedule to be from 5:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the morning.

It was urged to observe the social distancing measures, and exits from home were limited to strictly necessary procedures.

April 17-30

Through Decree 151-20, extended the curfew throughout the country from April 17 to 30 due to the health crisis in hospitals created by the coronavirus. The schedule was maintained from 5:00 in the afternoon until 6:00 in the morning.

May 1 to 17

Former President Medina extended the curfew for 17 more days from Friday, May 1, restricting circulation from 5:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the morning.

Fifth curfew

The day before May 18, 12,314 cases of Covid-19 and 428 deaths had been confirmed. Former President Medina extended the curfew until June 1 for 15 days, with limited circulation as follows: Monday through Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and Sundays from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 in the morning.

In the past two weeks, authorities had arrested more than 12,000 people for violating the curfew.

Sixth curfew

With decree 188-20, former President Medina again extended the curfew for 15 days, from June 1 to 13, and the previous schedule remained the same. More than 76,000 people have been arrested for violating this provision in those last two and a half months. Covid cases had increased to 17,572. According to report number 74 from the Ministry of Public Health, those recovered amounted to 10,893 and the deceased to 502.

June 14-27

Seventh curfew: From June 14 to 27, former President Medina once again extends the curfew until Saturday, June 27, just one week before the presidential and congressional elections. Decree 214-20 was issued and governed from 8:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning every day. So far, there were 592 deaths.

Election pause

From June 27 to July 20, there was a pause for the July 5 elections. The eighth curfew from July 21 to August 9. The application schedule was segmented according to the geographical location.

Ninth curfew

From August 9 to September 2, it was extended by former President Danilo Medina, through decree 298-20, and was subject to review by the new authorities who would take office on August 16.

President Luis Abinader took the tenth curfew from September 2 to 27. Like the 11 from September 28 to October 17; on 12, from October 18 to November 11, and on 13, from November 12 to December 1, from Monday to Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.