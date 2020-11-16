6,133 infected and 35 dead in the first half of November

Santo Domingo, DR

The month of November reached the middle yesterday with a record of 6,133 new coronavirus infections and 35 deaths, with positivity of 12.41%.

On November 1, the Ministry of Public Health, in its bulletin # 228, reported a positivity of 7.28%. The accumulated number of cases was 127,591, and 15 days later, the daily positivity was 12.41%, with 133,724 cases. There were 35 deaths reported for an accumulated number of deaths from the pandemic of 2,285.

Over the weekend, the increase in cases was notable, as 918 were reported on Friday; Saturday 671 and yesterday Sunday 499 for a sum of 2,088 in three days, with 11 reported deaths.

In November, the samples of Covid-19 have also increased, reaching 46,458, according to reports from the health authorities.

From 602,101 samples processed on November 1, they increased to 644,538 in the latest bulletin # 241 for Sunday, November 15.

Hospitalizations

Public Health reported 600 hospitalized for a rate of 18%; 189 remain in intensive care units for 36%, and 100 have ventilators, equivalent to 25%.

Ready to get vaccinated

68% of the Dominican population would be willing to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to the results of a Survey on the Degree of Perception of the Covid-19 Vaccine.

Only 29% of those surveyed answered that they would not get a vaccine against Covid-19, and 3% did not have an opinion, according to the survey results completed in November and released by Grupo Yunen and the Society. Dominican Republic Department of Vaccination (SDV).

In this context, 22% of the people surveyed are close to people in risk classification over 65 years of age or belonging to vulnerable groups due to hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, pregnancy, immunosuppression, and respiratory infections.

Yesterday’s figures

This Sunday, 499 cases of coronavirus and three deaths were reported, of which one occurred in the last 24 hours, according to epidemiological bulletin # 241 of the Ministry of Public Health.

The samples

Of 5,720 samples processed in the last 24 hours, 499 tested positive, placing the daily positivity at 12.41%. Over the previous three days, 2,088 cases have been detected in the country, adding 918 on Friday, 671 on Saturday, and 499 today.

There are already 133,724 accumulated cases of covid-19, of which 21,458 are active while deaths rose to 2,285.

There are 600 people hospitalized for 18% occupancy; 189 are in Intensive Care Units for 36% and 105 without fans for 25%.

KNOW MORE

The sample.

The complete sample results had an average response time per person surveyed, impacting 18% in people between 18 and 25 years of age and 43% between 30 and 50 years, titular citizens with children.

Evaluation.

The survey allows evaluating the degree of intention to be vaccinated against COVID-19 of a representative sample of the population affiliated with both institutions, supporting initiatives to investigate the perception of citizens regarding the vaccine and providing statistical data to the Dominican health system.