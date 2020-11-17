Public Health: 494 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Mon. 494 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths due to the virus.

“The total number of people affected by the disease to date is 134,697 and deaths are 2,290. The discarded cases total 520,594 and those recovered from the virus 110,761.”

According to the Epidemiology (DIGEPI) report, in the last 24 hours, 4,731 tests were carried out to detect the virus, for a total of 655,291 samples processed.

Active cases reach 21,646, while the fatality rate is 1.70% and the mortality rate is 219.17 per million inhabitants.