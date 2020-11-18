Covid positivity jumps in 5 regions, top official warns

Santo Domingo.- Epidemiology director, Ronald Skewes, on Wednesday said five districts of the country have increased their positivity to COVID-19 in the last six weeks.

He indicated that one of these demarcations is the National District, which went from averaging 479 cases in week 39 to 684 in week 46.

“It is a very slight increase, but sustained,” he said in a press conference at the Public Health Ministry. “Duarte province (northeast) is another of the demarcations that increased its positivity in this period.”