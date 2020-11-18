Discussions of easing restrictions in the face of an unstable coronavirus

Santo Domingo, DR

While discussions about the possibility of relaxing restrictive measures during the Christmas holidays are increasing in the country, the behavior of the Covid-19 virus is still unstable in its percentage of positivity, and new infections and new deaths are reported every day.

Yesterday, out of every 100 processed diagnostic tests, 15.34 were positive for the virus, registering an increase in the daily positivity of 1.7% compared to the previous day’s report that was notified in 13.64%. In contrast, the system announced 494 new cases of infections and four recent deaths, with which there are 2,290 deaths caused by the disease.

Variations in the percentages of daily positivity in the diagnostic samples of Covid-19 are frequently registered in the behavior of the virus in the country, oscillating in this last week between 10.38 and 15.49 for every 100 studied cases.

Yesterday, 494 new positive cases confirmed in the last 24 hours were diagnosed in a total of 4,731 samples processed for a daily positivity of 15.34%. Compared to the previous report, the previous four weeks’ positivity rose to 10.19%, up from 10.06%.