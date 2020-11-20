601 new cases of coronavirus reported today

The Ministry of Public Health reported 601 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours this Friday, bringing the accumulated total to 136,784.

While 5 deaths were reported due to COVID, adding up to 2,306 deaths from this disease in the Dominican Republic, according to bulletin number 246 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI).

The institution indicated that of the 2,962 COVID-19 beds that are available, 652 are occupied, equivalent to 22%. While intensive care unit beds, there are 190 occupied out of 515.

The report maintains that of the ventilators, 22 percent are occupied, that is, 95 of the 423 available in the hospital network.