DR remains the 12th country in the Americas in cases and deaths from COVID-19

Santo Domingo, DR

While the large countries of the Americas continue to increase in volume the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the number of deaths from the virus, the Dominican Republic in both aspects is in a better position than its neighbors.

Currently, the Dominican Republic ranks 45th globally with the largest number of cases, while in the Americas it is 12th, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest report from the Ministry of Public Health reported 986 new cases in the last 24 hours, for an accumulated 137,770, with 9,428 samples processed for a daily positivity of 15.40 percent.

At a continental level, and ahead of the country, the United States leads the list with 12,044,934 infected people, followed by Brazil with 6,020,164; Argentina, 1,366,182; Colombia, 1,240,493; Mexico, 1,025,969, Peru, 946,087; Chile, 539,143; Canada, 326,462; Ecuador, 184,876; Panama, 152,289 and Bolivia, 143,854.

Currently, 57,974,667 people in the world have been infected, and of these, 24,293,310 have been in the Americas.

As of this Friday’s data, there are 23,372 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 24 percent of hospital beds occupied, 37 percent of intensive care units, and 24 percent of ventilators in use.

On the other hand, 112,090 people have recovered from the virus to date.

Deaths

In terms of deaths, the Dominican Republic ranks 47th worldwide and 13th in the Americas, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.

According to the most recent epidemiological bulletin offered by Public Health, only two deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, for an accumulated 2,308 and a fatality rate of 1.68 percent.

While in the continent the list is led by the United States with 255,541, followed by Brazil, 168,613; Mexico, 100,823; Argentina, 36,902; Peru, 35,484; Colombia, 35,104; Chile, 15,030; Ecuador, 13,139; Canada, 11,430; Bolivia, 8,900; Guatemala, 4,074; Panama, 2,932 and Honduras, 2,855.

The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the world is 1,378,411, of which 693,922 have occurred in the Americas, and there is a mortality rate of 668.70 per million inhabitants.