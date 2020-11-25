Two more deaths, 567 new infections from COVID

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registered two more deaths on Tue., and 567 new infections from COVID-19, the Public Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

The report indicated that in the last 24 hours 7,523 samples of suspected cases of the virus were processed, of which 5,021 were tests for the first time while 2,502 correspond to subsequent analyzes.

With the two new deaths, the total number of deceased from coronavirus total 2,315 with a fatality rate of 1.66 percent.