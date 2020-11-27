Anti-Covid measures: cops shutter nightclubs in the NW

Santiago.- The National Police on Friday reported the closure of three businesses selling alcoholic beverages in municipalities of Valverde and Santiago Rodríguez provinces (northwest), for violating the sanitary Covid-19 provisions.

In the Hatico de Mao sector, the business known as “Las 4 -P” was closed, where physical distancing and the mandatory use of masks were not complied with.

In the municipality of Monción, the establishments called “La Cuchilla Night Club” and “La Taguara” were closed and their owners brought to justice.

National Police officers, Army troops and Justice Ministry officials participated in the closing of the businesses.