515 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Monday reported 515 new cases of COVID-19 and one death, which did not occur on Sunday.

Last Sunday some 2,873 PCR tests were performed on people who could possibly be infected and 1,777 follow-ups to patients who have the disease. In total 4,650 samples were taken.

In the last three days, the country has totaled 2,211 infections, with a daily positivity that went from 13.54% last Friday, when 6,469 PCR tests were performed, to 17.93%, on Sunday with the processing of 2,873 samples.