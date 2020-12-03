812 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the Dominican Republic

The recent bulletin issued by the Ministry of Public Health reported a total of 812 cases of contagion of the COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 27,682 active cases were reported to date yesterday, and that only one death has been registered in the last hours.

So far, about 2,235 cases of total deaths and 115,992 cases of recoveries are registered.

The fatality rate was reported to be approximately 1.60%, with 223.29 deaths per million inhabitants. At the same time, the positivity rate is 12.83%.

The National District leads the number of recovered with 31,010, followed by other provinces such as Santiago, La Altagracia, La Vega, and Santo Domingo.

788 beds of the 2865 total are being occupied, giving a percentage of 28%, while 23% of the fans, 92 of 402, are reserved.