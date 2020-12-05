8 new deaths from Covid are registered in the Dominican Republic in the last 24 hours

Santo Domingo, DR

The national surveillance system for Covid-19 reported eight new deaths yesterday during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the virus to 2,343 from March to date.

Also, 671 new positive cases were registered during the last 24 hours, to reach a cumulative of 146,680 confirmed coronavirus diagnoses.

Until yesterday, the records showed the existence of 28,168 patients confirmed with laboratory tests that keep the virus active so that they can infect other people.

Epidemiological bulletin number 260 reports that 8,970 diagnostic tests were processed during the last 24 hours, with 671 positive for Covid. The previous four weeks’ positivity stands at 12.53%, and the daily one at 11.71%.

Hospital occupancy yesterday was 38% in ICU beds, with 182 occupied from availability of 485 nationwide.

Regarding the non-critical Covid-19 beds, 810 patients had been admitted, for an occupancy of 28%, of a total of 2,855 available beds.

Of 402 available fans, 97 were in use, representing 24 percent.

The fatality is positioned at 1.60 percent and the mortality at 224.24 per million people. Of 738,156 samples processed since the start of the pandemic, 591,476 have been discarded, and 116,169 recovered.

Risk Groups

Regarding risk groups, positivity continues to increase in the population segment under 20 years of age. In bulletin 260, the number of cases in this age range is 14,228.

The total number of health workers infected with Covid is 583, while the number of pregnant women who have also acquired the disease is 293.

Transportation mortality reduction.

The Program for the Reduction of Mortality from Traffic Accidents (PREMAT) of the Ministry of Public Health, in coordination with the Office for the Reordering of Transport (OPRET), launched yesterday the “Healthy Mobility Covid-19” conference aimed at creating awareness of the importance of adopting preventive measures.