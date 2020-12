Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Monday reports 685 new cases of COVID and one death in the last 24 hours.

It said active cases total 29,390; the daily positivity is 17.52%, while the accumulated in the last four weeks is 12.52%.

The active cases in the country stand at 35,057, reached on August 5; accumulated cases total 149,139 to last Sunday, while those who recovered reached 117,402.