Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Tuesday reported 492 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from 3,969 tests, while the daily positivity was 12.40%.

It reported one death is in the last 24 hours.

Positivity fell compared to the previous day, while the average of the last four weeks is around 12.42%.

The Dominican Republic totals 149,630 accumulated cases and 2,347 deaths.