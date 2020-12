Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Wednesday reported 531 new cases of coronavirus and total 150,161 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Likewise, three new deaths were reported.

Positivity was 10.50%, while the accumulated positivity in the last four weeks is 12.36%.

In total, 29,803 active cases are reported in the country. While an increase in hospital occupancy is 47% of beds, as well as 30% of the ventilators.